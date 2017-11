Wetumpka Gas Station Robbery Suspect Captured

by Rashad Snell

The Wetumpka Police Department has notified CrimeStoppers that a robbery suspect has been identified and captured. Investigators advised that the suspect was identified as Cadarian Buycks.

Buycks is in police custody charged with Robbery 1st degree. No details of his arrest or bail were available.

Buycks is accused of robbing the H&K gas station located at the corner of Highway 111 and Highway 14 in Wetumpka, on October 26.