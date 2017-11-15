A Brief Warm Up

by Shane Butler

We continue in this mostly sunny and dry weather pattern for a few more days. High pressure remains over the region for now and this keeps our weather quiet. Temps start out chilly but recover nicely by afternoon. A cold front makes its way into the area Saturday. This boundary will kick off a line of showers Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Rainfall amounts will be .25″ or less with this system. The skies clear and much cold air spills into our area Sunday. Monday morning will be cold with lows flirting with the freezing mark in spots. It’s a brief cold snap with high temps back into the 70s by Wednesday of next week.