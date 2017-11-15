Alabama GOP Gets Increasing Heat About Moore

by Lillie Dunn

Washington Republicans are tightening pressure on Alabama’s GOP to keep a defiant Roy Moore from being elected to the Senate next month.

Many are voicing hope that President Donald Trump could use his clout to resolve a problem that Republicans say leaves them with no easy options.

With Alabama Republicans reluctant to block Moore and enrage his legions of loyal conservative supporters, national GOP leaders are turning to Trump as their best chance of somehow turning the tide.

Two women by name have said Moore molested them in the 1970s when one was 14 and the other 16 and he was a local district attorney.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in all-out political warfare with Moore, said there’d be conversations about the anti-establishment firebrand with Trump back from Asia.

