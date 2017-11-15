Dry Until Weekend Cold Front

by Ryan Stinnett

Not much change tomorrow through Friday as dry weather continues with pleasant afternoons and cool nights. Highs in the mid to upper 60s today and lower 70s Thursday and Friday. Lows generally in the 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: First off, we should mention the SPC has removed the severe weather threat across the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys for Friday. We are still going to have a storm system track through the Great Lakes and a trailing cold front will swing through the state this weekend. The global models are slowing the system down some, and it now looks as though the rain and perhaps storms will not impact Alabama until Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. For now, we are going to mention the chance of a shower Saturday afternoon, with showers becoming more likely Saturday night, then ending early Sunday. The high Saturday will be in the upper 60s.

TURNING COLDER: Behind the front, there will certainly be chill in the air and you are going to feel that on Sunday. Highs Sunday will be in the lower 60s with a brisk north wind. Most of Sunday should be dry after showers end very early in the day.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school playoff games Friday night, the weather looks pleasant and dry with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff, to near 60 by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11a CT kickoff)… for now it looks like the best chance of rain will hold off until after the game is over. Just an outside risk of a shower with temperatures in the 60s.

Auburn will host Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11a CT kickoff)… just a small risk of a shower; like the situation in Tuscaloosa it looks like the best chance of rain comes after the end of the game. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

FOR NEXT WEEK: Little change in the forecast at this time as the week will start off rather chilly with possible freezing temperatures possible Monday morning; the GFS still shows a low of 34 for Montgomery, which would mean colder spots will be near freezing. Dry weather is expected for the first half of the week; highs near 60°Monday, and back in the mid and upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another front looks likely late Wednesday with some rain, but then possibly the coldest air so far this season arriving by Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday and that cold air likely hangs around for the Iron Bowl on Saturday November 25.

IN THE TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure is moving northeastward at 15 to 20 mph across the central and eastern Azores. Although environmental

conditions are becoming unfavorable for the formation of a subtropical cyclone, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to near gale force, especially over higher terrain, will possible in the eastern and central Azores this morning. Formation chance through 5 days…30 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan