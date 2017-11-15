Missing Person Investigation Underway in Perry Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to try and find a missing man.

Sheriff Billy Jones says 39 year old Jerome Jackson got off work in Tuscaloosa County Friday and went to his niece’s house to change clothes.

Jones says Jackson told his niece he was going out of town.

He says Jackson hasn’t been seen by his family or been back to work since.

“Mr. Jackson has never been known to stay away from his family members without notifying where, his whereabouts,” said Jones.

“Also, we tried to make contact with him by his cell phone. The cell phone’s just going straight to his voice mail.”

Jones says Jackson drives a silver 2013 Ford Edge with a dent on the driver’s side and a personalized tag “Big Six,” BG SIXX.

Jones says Jackson’s family is concerned for his safety.

“Mr. Jackson, he is a diabetic. He has high blood pressure and his mother stated that all of his medication was still at home. He is a resident of Sprott, Alabama in Perry County,” said Jones.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Jerome Jackson or his vehicle — call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 683-6534.