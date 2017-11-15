MPS School Board Brainstorms ways to Cut Costs

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery County Board of Education met Wednesday night to brainstorm ways to cut the budget.

The board needs to cut about 5 million dollars from the current budget.

They came up with ideas such as consolidating schools, MPS office buildings, and transportation routes. Reginald Eggleston says they will try to make cuts with the students’ well being in mind.

“We also want to minimize any cuts that take place in the schools. We are looking at district office consolidating schools, the closing of some district offices. So any effort that we can make in order to keep the blunt of this away from the classroom, that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Eggleston.

There will be additional meetings in the coming weeks. The board has to submit this budget by December 31st.