Ronald F. Sams to Lead Department of Public Safety

by Lillie Dunn

Mayor Todd Strange announced today the appointment of Ronald F. Sams to lead the Montgomery Department of Public Safety. Sams will serve as acting MDPS director following the retirement of Chris Murphy. His appointment is effective operationally December 1.

Strange called Sams a “proven leader of exceptional skills which will benefit our public safety agencies and their work. I am excited about the combination of the general’s leadership with the subject matter expertise of our public safety team.”

The mayor cited Sams’ astute understanding of all four MDPS agencies — Police, Fire/Rescue, Emergency Communications and EMA — and his insight into city government. Sams, who joined city service after retiring from the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant general (three stars), leaves his position as director of the Office of City Investigations to accept the MDPS appointment.

“I appreciate Ron Sams’ willingness to accept this appointment,” said the mayor. “He is an exceptional leader with the highest integrity and has done an outstanding job during the last seven years establishing and leading the Office of City Investigations.”

Sams joined city service in 2010 after serving on active duty for nearly 37 years. Prior to retirement from the military, he served as inspector general of the Air Force, where he was responsible for inspection policy, criminal investigations, counterintelligence, intelligence oversight, complaints, and fraud, waste and abuse programs. He is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flight hours and a veteran of Operations Just Cause and Desert Storm. Following the events of 9/11, he was deployed to Pakistan and Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Sams graduated with honor from Michigan State University and completed his master’s degree at Chapman University. He also is a graduate of the National Securities Program at Harvard.

As MDPS acting director, Sams will lead a department of approximately 1,200 city workers, with a combined budget of $88.7 million. The appointment precedes the City/County Personnel Department’s establishment of an eligible list of candidates for permanent appointment to the merit-system position.