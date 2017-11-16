Boy Scouts Host First Annual Shrimp Boil in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Shrinking revenue has Boy Scouts in Selma and Dallas County working to raise money to make sure the scouting program continues in the area.

The first annual Boy Scouts Shrimp Boil is Saturday at Charlie’s Place on Water Avenue in downtown Selma.

Scouting officials say the event will generate some much-needed revenue and help keep scouting going strong in the community.

“It’s been kind of a shortfall this year,” said District Executive Leith Wilson.

“Its been kind of slow funding and so we’re trying to finish up the year strong.”