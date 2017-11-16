Draper Prison to Close in the Near Future

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says that Draper Prison will be closed in the near future.

ADOC assures that all Draper employees will be reassigned, and none will lose his or her job. They also assured that all employees will stay in the River Region, and a vast majority will be reassigned to one of the three remaining facilities in Elmore County.

This move is believed to enhance the safety of the work environment at Staton, Elmore, and Tutwiler. Like every ADOC prison facility in the state, the facilities in Elmore County have been operating with dangerously low staffing levels for some time now. By moving more staff into the remaining facilities, Elmore county prison employees and residents will benefit from a safer work environment and more secure community.

The prisons are a vital part of Elmore County’s economy, employing hundreds of citizens and supporting a substantial number of local businesses. The Elmore County Commission says they will fight to do everything necessary to keep this vital part of their local economy in Elmore County.

The Commission has been heavily engaged with the state as it seeks to meet its pressing prison facility needs. Officals believe that Elmore County continues to be well positioned to attract a new ADOC prison facility if the state decides to build or lease new prison infrastructure.

The Elmore County Commission will continue to work closely with Governor Ivey and ADOC to ensure that this important part of our economy is protected.