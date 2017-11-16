First Freeze Ahead !

by Shane Butler

Our sunny and dry weather conditions stick around for one more day. Friday is looking like a nice start to our weekend but Saturday and Sunday will be very different. A cold front heads toward us with rain Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. Colder and drier air spills in behind the front on Sunday. It will be underneath high pressure that provides clear skies and light winds. The perfect set up for temps around freezing Monday morning. Basically nights will be cold and days cool most of next week. There will be another front sliding through the area on Wednesday. We will introduce a chance for rain but nothing heavy. The rain activity will linger into Thanksgiving day. It’s back to clear and dry conditions just in time for Black Friday and Iron Bowl weekend.