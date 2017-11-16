Nice Days, Cold Front Late Saturday

by Ryan Stinnett

A ridge will build in over the region and we are stating the day off clouds, but with drier air moving into the state, the sky will clear through the day and we should clear conditions tonight and tomorrow. The next two days expect pleasant afternoons and cool nights. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with lows generally in the 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Our next front arrives on Saturday and with it comes our next chance of rain. Saturday will start off dry but the sky becomes mostly cloudy through the day, we will mention the chance of a shower by mid to late afternoon, but the main organized band of showers should move through Saturday night, ending very early Sunday morning. Severe weather is not expected, and rainfall totals will not amount to much with amounts less than 1/2″ for most locations. As the front exits early Sunday, much colder air arrives. Sunday, expect a clearing sky through the day, with breezy, colder conditions and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For high school playoff games Friday night, the weather looks pleasant and dry with temperatures falling from the mid 60s at kickoff, into the upper 50s by the final whistle.

Saturday, Alabama hosts the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11a CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly cloudy, and we will mention just a small chance of a shower during the second half of the game. Best chance of showers in Tuscaloosa should come after 4:00 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Auburn will host Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11a CT kickoff)… Mostly cloudy but dry; best chance of rain in Auburn comes after 6:00 p.m. Temperatures will also be in the 60s.

TURKEY WEEK WEATHER: A cold but dry start to the week as our Monday morning will see lows near freezing with afternoon highs struggling to climb out of the 50s. Tuesday will be dry, but our next front arrive midweek, but it looks to come through in mostly dry fashion during the day Wednesday. For now Thanksgiving Day looks cool and dry with a lows around 40°, followed by a high in the lower 60s. Dry and colder weather persist for Black Friday and Iron Bowl Saturday with cold mornings and cool afternoons.

Have a great day!

Ryan