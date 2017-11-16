Prattville PD: 1 Pedestrian Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Crash

by Andrew James

Prattville Police say two pedestrians were hit Wednesday night on McQueen Smith Road near WalMart.

The accident happened just before 7 Wednesday night. Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson tells Alabama News Network a woman died at the scene and a man was taken to Baptist South Hospital with serious injuries.

At this point in the investigation, Thompson says it does not appear that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Check back with Alabama News Network for more updates as they become available.