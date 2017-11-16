Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Red Kettle Campaign

by Jalea Brooks

It’s that time of year again! Alabama News Network has partnered with the Salvation Army for their annual red kettle campaign. Soon, the red kettles will be stationed throughout the River Region to collect money for families in need this holiday season.

For Major Walter Strong, his history with the Salvation Army started a while back. “52 years ago the salvation army knocked on our door and gave us Christmas” he explained.

Now, as a Corps Officer for the Salvation Army, Major Strong gets to return the favor by helping other families, through the red kettle cmapaign.

Strong says “There’s an unspeakable joy, that you get on distribution day when you see parents eyes light up. We don’t see the children there because we don’t want the children there because we want them to be surprised on Christmas. We see the parents eyes sparkle, even cry at the joy they are feeling because now their children are taken care of”.

Donations dropped into the red kettles, go beyond spreading holiday cheer. The money also funds the Salvation Army’s year-round programs like the shelter, soup kitchen, and emergency assistance….but it wouldn’t be possible without volunteers to ring in the donations.

“The last few years have not been enough we’ve had to hire bell ringers” said Bill Allison, member of the Salvation Army’s Executive board.

Jeff Mallinson with Georgia Floors Direct, one of the many officials sponsors of the campaign, remembers a time when he was a volunteer bell ringer, he’s now encouraging others to do the same. He says “just to be able to share the love and joy especially this time of year….it was better for me than the people that are being given too”.

This year the goal is to raise $400,000 thousand dollars. Click here, for more information on how you can become a volunteer bell ringer.