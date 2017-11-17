Alabama Infant Mortality Rate Highest Since 2008

by Lillie Dunn

Alabama health officials say the state’s infant mortality rate has increased based on 2016 data.

The Alabama Department of Public Health, in a news release today, said the rate of 9.1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2016 is the highest since 2008. That represents the deaths of 537 infants who did not reach 1 year of age. There were 59,090 live births that year.

Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says the rate is troubling.

The state says the mortality rate for black infants was more than twice that of white infants.

The top three leading causes of infant death remain the same: congenital malformation, premature births, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

