Dog Shot in the Face with a Bow & Arrow in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A dog in Dallas County is on the road to recovery after being shot in the head with a bow and arrow.

County workers spotted the injured animal Tuesday roaming around by the county dump in Orrville.

The workers called animal control and reported a stray dog with an arrow sticking out of his head.

The dog was caught and taken to a vet for medical treatment.

The arrow was removed and now the lucky pooch is on the mend.

“To see him up and about eating, moving around and wagging his tail that’s the best thing ever,” said Lorraine Alexander with Wannabe Rescued.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

“We do have the arrow. We’re going to do some processing on that arrow to see if we can get some evidence off that arrow. And if we can lead it to a perpetrator. They will be arrested for animal cruelty,” said Capt. Mike Granthum.

He says anyone with information that could help find the person responsible should call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44-CRIME.