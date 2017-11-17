Fantastic Friday, Saturday Night Cold Front

by Ryan Stinnett

Foggy start with a chilly temps, but we warm nicely today with ample sunshine along with a high in the lower 70s. Clouds move in tonight ahead of the approaching cold front.

FRIDAY NIGHT: For high school playoff games tonight, the weather looks pleasant and dry with temperatures falling from the low 60s at kickoff, into the mid 50s by the final whistle.

THE WEEKEND: Showers and thunderstorms will move into Northwest Alabama tomorrow afternoon; SPC now has a “marginal risk” of severe storms defined for the Tennessee Valley. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and small hail over far North Alabama, but they will weaken as they move to the south tomorrow evening. The main window for showers and storms will come from about 4:00 until 11:00 p.m. tomorrow. Rain amounts should be generally 1/2 inch or less. Then, Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler with a highs struggling to reach 60°. Sunday night will be the coldest night so far this season; as we should see widespread freezing temps early Monday with lows in the 30-35 degree range.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEATHER: Tomorrow, Alabama hosts the Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium (11a CT kickoff)… the sky will be mostly cloudy, a shower is possible by the fourth quarter… but the best chance of showers in Tuscaloosa should come after 3:00 p.m. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at kickoff, rising to near 70 by the second half.

Auburn will host Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (11a CT kickoff)… Mostly cloudy but dry; best chance of rain in Auburn comes after 6:00 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 65-70 degree range.

THANKSGIVING WEEK: For now, the week looks dry with cool days and chilly nights. Highs in the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping into the 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows in the 30s and 40s. And, at this point Iron Bowl Saturday also looks cool and dry, although some clouds are possible over East Alabama.

Have a great day!

Ryan