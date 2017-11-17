MPD Launches Homicide Investigation

by Lillie Dunn

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the Thursday evening shooting death of Justin Adams, 21, who was killed when a verbal dispute led to violence.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Forest Avenue on Thursday, Nov. 17, at about 8:30 p.m. in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

At the scene, they located the driver, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was transported to Jackson Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the victim and other subjects, and that the victim, after leaving the scene of the altercation, was followed to the area of South Union Street near Interstate 85 north where the shooting occurred.

Following the shooting, the victim then attempted to drive himself to the hospital before crashing his vehicle on Forest Avenue.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no additional information is available for release in connection with this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.