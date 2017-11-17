Rain Then Turning Colder

by Shane Butler

Big changes are on the way for our weather over the weekend. Most of Saturday will be partly sunny and warm but during the evening we expect a line of showers to move into the area. This rain activity will be ahead of a cold front pushing through the area. Rainfall amounts are expected to be roughly a .25″ or less. The clouds and rain moves out early Sunday and much colder air will spill into the region. Monday morning will start out cold with temps in the low to mid 30s. A brief warm up will kick in Tuesday into Wednesday with highs approaching 70 degrees. Another front passes through Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring in another round of cold air for the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday. Friday morning starts in the lower 30s and only warms to 60 degrees. At this point, Iron Bowl Saturday is looking sunny and dry with temps in the mid 60s for highs.