Roy Moore’s Wife Defends Husband

by Jeff Sanders

The wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore says her husband will not step down in the face of sexual assault allegations. Kayla Moore spoke out in defense of her husband on Friday. She says they have been married for over 32 years and the Army veteran has always been an officer and a gentleman.

She says he will not stop fighting for the people of Alabama and repeated what her husband said the day before when he remarked: “I will not stop until they lay me in that box in the ground.” Moore has been dogged by allegations that he sexually assaulted two women decades ago when they were teenagers.

