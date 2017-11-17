Troy City Council Drafts Sunday Alcohol Ordinance

by Danielle Wallace

Troy city council members have presented the first draft of their Sunday alcohol sales ordinance.

Last month 73 percent of Troy residents voted in favor of Sunday alcohol sales. But what exactly does it entail for businesses?

“We have numerous ones around that sell alcohol. They can start at 12 pm. Bars, they really didn’t want them open at 12 pm . They wanted them open at 2 pm,” says Troy City Clerk Alton Starling.

For businesses with lounge type licensees there are some exceptions when serving alcohol on Sunday’s.

“They can operate until 10 pm except on New Year’s Eve, New Near’s day and the Fourth of July. The first exception would be this calendar year because new years eve falls on sunday, so those bars that are open at two can stay open until the next year,” says Starling.

The ordinance gives all businesses within troy city limits an opportunity for Sunday alcohol sales.

“They talked about it, they worked through what they disliked about it-what they liked about it and I think they come to a good ordinance,” says Starling.

The council plans to present the ordinance a second time at their november 28th meeting. If approved, Sunday sales could start on Sunday, December 3rd.