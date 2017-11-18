Both Female Candidates for Governor Talk about Roy Moore

...but they take opposite positions.

by Tim Lennox

1/1 IMG_7069

Incumbent Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was asked about Roy Moore this week. She said although she has no reason to doubt the women who say he mistreated them sexually, she will vote for Moore.

The girls were in their teens–one just 14—while Moore was in his early 30’s.

Meanwhile the only other announced female candidate, former Democratic Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court—Sue Bell Cobb—calls the women “very believable”. She commented about the controversy during an interview for the ABC Montgomery program “Your Community This Week”. Most of the conversation was about her book profiling child advocates in Alabama: “There Must Be a Witness: Stories of Abuse, Advocacy, and the first to pub Children First.

You can watch that interview tomorrow, Sunday Morning, at 9:00 AM on ABC Montgomery.