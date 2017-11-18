Macon County Authorities Identify Bodies Found as Missing Rapper and Cousin

by Danielle Wallace

Macon County authorities have found the bodies of two men who have been reported missing.

Authorities confirm the identities of the bodies found as Atlanta-based rapper Edward Reeves and his cousin Kendrick Stokes.

“No type of witnesses and what I think is somebody brought those bodies there and dumped them off in those two locations,” says Sheriff Andre Brunson of the Macon Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Both bodies were located on County Road 13 in Macon County. Officers say they were found three to four miles apart from each other. Reeves and Stokes had been missing from Montgomery for about two weeks.

“It’s an ongoing investigation. We just want to say that to the families that we’re doing all we can to help solve this crime and my condolences goes out to the families,” says Brunson.

The two were in a white Honda CRV with a Georgia tag. Officers say the vehicle still has not been located. No witnesses have come forward with information.

“We’re going to do everything we can to solve these crimes but like I said, I think the bodies were just dumped there,” says Brunson.

If you have any information that could to an arrest, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.