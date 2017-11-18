Rain Tonight; Much Cooler Sunday

by Ben Lang

It’s been a breezy day across the area. Strong southwest winds helped temperatures warm to the mid and upper 70s across the area. Rain is still on the way for tonight ahead of a fairly strong cold front. Expect rain to arrive between 6-8pm from Marengo to Perry county, then move quickly south and eastward across the rest of the area by about midnight to 1AM Sunday. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest behind the front, then gradually diminish as it continues south and eastward. By the sun rises Sunday morning, we will be greeted by a sunny sky and temperatures in the low 40s.

Sunday afternoon will be cool and sunny, with highs likely shy of 60 degrees. Our first freeze of the season is likely on Sunday night and early Monday morning, with temperatures for most locations dropping just below freezing (32°F). A freeze watch is in effect for the entire area from Sunday night through Monday at 8AM.

The week ahead looks cool and dry. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s each day. Overnight lows will generally fall to the low 40s each night. There’s a bit of uncertainty still for whether or not we see a few showers between Tuesday and Wednesday, but keeping the forecast dry those days for now. Thanksgiving currently appears to be sunny and cool with a high temp in the 60s. Our next best chance for rain appears to be next weekend ahead of a possible cold front.