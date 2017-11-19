Equality Alabama Holds Happy Hour Rally for U.S. Senate Candidate Doug Jones

LGBTQ community expresses support for Jones

by Kimberly Hyde

1/1 IMG_0492

Hundreds packed Kru Bar in Montgomery to support U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones.

“Doug Jones is the candidate that can bring people to the middle and the candidate that can find common ground to actually get things done in Washington, DC,” said Landon Nichols, campaign manager for Sue Bell Cobb for Governor.

The human rights campaign endorsed Jones last month. Sunday the LGBTQ community expressed its support for him.

“He’s the candidate that can end the gridlock and bring us together instead of pushing us further towards the poles,” said Nichols.

The gathering was part of Equality Alabama’s statewide effort to be a political force for Jones.

“I just feel like he will represent a large portion of people and he will do what’s right for the majority of the state or all of the state,” said 19-year old college student Amelia Selmeski.

“He is someone that will represent all of us and not a segregated group and I don’t think that’s true of Roy Moore, I think he’s focused on one group,” said Kay Jazoby.

Jones has served as a United States Attorney, but this is the first time he’s sought political office.

“He decided to do this because it needs to happen,” said supporter Craig Baab. “He said we’ve all got to step up. We’ve all got to do things more than we have in the past and I’m going to do this.”

The special general election between Jones and Roy Moore for U.S. Senate is December 12th.