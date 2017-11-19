Freeze Warning Tonight

by Ben Lang

A freeze warning is in effect from 2AM to 8AM Monday. Temperatures across most of the area will likely fall to right around freezing for the first time this season. It won’t be a hard freeze, with temperatures only expected to drop within a degree or two on either side of 32 just before sunset. Still, you should bring in cold-sensitive plants and pets.

Monday will be another cool and sunny day. Highs will be a little warmer than Sunday, reaching the low 60s in the afternoon. Monday night will be cold but not as cold as tonight, with lows near 40°. We might have more cloud-cover on Tuesday, but for now still expecting a dry day with highs in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week looks dry. High temperatures continue to trend in the mid and upper 60s into the weekend with more sun than clouds. The overnights will be chilly with lows falling to the lower 40s each night. Thanksgiving will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 60s. Next weekend now looks dry with mostly clear skies expected. We could get another cool-down by next Monday with the arrival of another cold front.