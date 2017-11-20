Noon Update: Calm Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: After the chilly start this morning, the afternoon will be clear and sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. For Tuesday and Wednesday, expect mainly sunny and cool days and cold nights. Highs will range from the lower to mid 60s these days, while lows range from the upper 30s to the north, and lower 40s to the south.

THANKSGIVING & BLACK FRIDAY: These days will be dry and cool as well. Morning lows should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s both days, while highs will be mostly in the mid 60s. The sky should be clear and sunny during the day, and clear and starry at night. Overall great weather for the holiday!

IRON BOWL WEEKEND: For next weekend including Iron Bowl Saturday, the weather looks mild and dry with a high in the upper 60s in Auburn on Saturday afternoon for the 2:30PM kickoff. A small cool down will happen for Sunday across Central Alabama, but the sky will be mostly clear with highs in the mid 60s on Sunday.

Have a great days!

Ryan