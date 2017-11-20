CrimeStoppers: Help Needed to Solve Deaths of Rapper, Cousin

by Andrew James

The Macon County Sheriff needs your help after the bodies of two missing men were found. The bodies of Edward Reeves and Kendrick Stokes were found Friday night.

Sheriff Andre Brunson doesn’t believe that the men were killed in Macon County. He thinks the bodies were just left there.

As we’ve reported, the two men were reported missing from Montgomery earlier this month. Reeves was an Atlanta-based rapper, Stokes was his cousin. Their deaths are now being investigated as homicides.

The two bodies were found in separate wooded areas near Macon County Road 13 Friday night about three or four miles apart.

Brunson says they’re not ready to release details about the cause of death or the condition the bodies were in.

Investigators have no leads. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Call (334) 215-STOP if you have a tip that can help solve this crime.