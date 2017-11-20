Demopolis Fire Department Urges Space Heater Safety

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

During this time of year when the temperature starts dropping fire officials in Demopolis say the number of house fires tends to rise.

Fire officials say having a working smoke detector in your home can be the difference between life and death.

They say people who use space heaters to keep warm should take extra precaution to stay safe.

They say electric, gas and kerosene heaters all have there own safety risks.

Fire officials also recommend installing a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

“Because that is a colorless odorless gas that you won’t know it, and you’ll just go to sleep and not wake up,” said Battalion Chief James Bailey.

Fire officials say if a fire happens at your home, GET OUT, STAY OUT and CALL FOR HELP.