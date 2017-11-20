Fourth Annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive Is Underway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has launched its fourth annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army in Montgomery. From now through Dec. 15, you can help us make a child’s Christmas brighter here in our area.

Last year’s event collected thousands of toys that The Salvation Army distributed to children who might otherwise not had any presents on Christmas morning. The toys ranged from dolls to bicycles and everything in between.

Once again this year, our official Shopping Headquarters is the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway. You can purchase toys and put them in donation boxes near the checkout lines.

We are accepting new, unwrapped toys for children from newborn age through 12 years old.

Please help us make this year’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive an even bigger success. Click here to get a complete list of dropoff locations and to see our 24/7 Toy Vault webcam!