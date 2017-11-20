Georgia Dome Implosion Leaves Behind Dust and Memories

by Alabama News Network Staff

One of the nation’s largest domed stadiums has been reduced to rubble in downtown Atlanta. The Georgia Dome was imploded with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives this morning.

Alabama and Auburn football fans will remember many historic games inside the dome. The dome was the former home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and also the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

It was replaced this season with the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door, where Alabama has played Florida State to open its 2017 season. The Georgia Dome opened in 1992.

Watch CBS News coverage of how the implosion was planned and carried out.

