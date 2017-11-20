Montgomery County Arrests: November 13-19 Posted: Nov 20, 2017 3:47 PM CST by Rashad Snell 1/25Ulkowan Vason Arrest Date: 11/17/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts) & Theft of Property 1st ( 2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Devin Suddith Arrest Date: 11/19/17 Charge(s): Capital Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Derek Perkins Arrest Date: 11/17/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Willetta Morgan Arrest Date: 11/14/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Failure to Show Insurance, Improper Lights, Tinted Windows, & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Lamar McKeithen Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Jose Maldonado Arrest Date: 11/18/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Sherman Lucas Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Robbery 1st, & Violation of Pistol Carry License Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Albert King Jr. Arrest Date: 11/18/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25David Johnson III Arrest Date: 11/17/17 Charge(s): Theft of Services 3rd ($500 or less) Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Billy Hughes Arrest Date: 11/19/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Varis Henderson Arrest Date: 11/19/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Darius Gunn Arrest Date: 11/17/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Laquinton Grice Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Burglary III (6 counts), Theft of Property 2nd, Theft of Property 3rd, & TOP 1 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Jerrod Golson Arrest Date: 11/17/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Oscar Garcia Arrest Date: 11/18/17 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Joshua Fonville Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Breaking/Enter Vehicle, Speed Less 25 MPH, & Driving While Suspended Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25David Daniels Arrest Date: 11/18/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Terrence Butler Arrest Date: 11/15/17 Charge(s): Capital Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Roderio Stovall Arrest Date: 11/13/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Carl McKinnon Arrest Date: 11/13/17 Charge(s): Obstructing Justice using False Identity Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Corey Jones Arrest Date: 11/14/17 Charge(s): Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle - Shooting Into Occupied Building Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Terrell Gray Arrest Date: 11/14/17 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Lawrence Gordon Arrest Date: 11/13/17 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Jamar Dixon Arrest Date: 11/13/17 Charge(s): Fishing W/O Resident License Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Derrell Curry Arrest Date: 11/14/17 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 13th through November 19th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Demopolis Fire Department Urges Space Heater Safet... LBWCC Gives High School Seniors Glimpse Into Colle... Prattville Police Dept. Share Holiday Shopping Saf... Elmore County Sheriff: Escaped Inmate Seen in Titu...