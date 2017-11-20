Montgomery County Arrests: November 13-19

by Rashad Snell

1/25 Ulkowan Vason Arrest Date: 11/17/18 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle (2 counts) & Theft of Property 1st ( 2 counts)

2/25 Devin Suddith Arrest Date: 11/19/17 Charge(s): Capital Murder

3/25 Derek Perkins Arrest Date: 11/17/17 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

4/25 Willetta Morgan Arrest Date: 11/14/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Failure to Show Insurance, Improper Lights, Tinted Windows, & Theft of Property 3rd

5/25 Lamar McKeithen Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Contempt of Court & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



6/25 Jose Maldonado Arrest Date: 11/18/17 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

7/25 Sherman Lucas Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended, Robbery 1st, & Violation of Pistol Carry License

8/25 Albert King Jr. Arrest Date: 11/18/17 Charge(s): Robbery 1st (2 counts)

9/25 David Johnson III Arrest Date: 11/17/17 Charge(s): Theft of Services 3rd ($500 or less)

10/25 Billy Hughes Arrest Date: 11/19/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd



11/25 Varis Henderson Arrest Date: 11/19/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Harassment

12/25 Darius Gunn Arrest Date: 11/17/17 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

13/25 Laquinton Grice Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Burglary III (6 counts), Theft of Property 2nd, Theft of Property 3rd, & TOP 1

14/25 Jerrod Golson Arrest Date: 11/17/17 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

15/25 Oscar Garcia Arrest Date: 11/18/17 Charge(s): DUI



16/25 Joshua Fonville Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Breaking/Enter Vehicle, Speed Less 25 MPH, & Driving While Suspended

17/25 David Daniels Arrest Date: 11/18/17 Charge(s): Parole Violation

18/25 Terrence Butler Arrest Date: 11/15/17 Charge(s): Capital Murder

19/25 Roderio Stovall Arrest Date: 11/13/17 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault 3rd

20/25 Carl McKinnon Arrest Date: 11/13/17 Charge(s): Obstructing Justice using False Identity



21/25 Corey Jones Arrest Date: 11/14/17 Charge(s): Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle - Shooting Into Occupied Building

22/25 Terrell Gray Arrest Date: 11/14/17 Charge(s): DUI

23/25 Lawrence Gordon Arrest Date: 11/13/17 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

24/25 Jamar Dixon Arrest Date: 11/13/17 Charge(s): Fishing W/O Resident License

25/25 Derrell Curry Arrest Date: 11/14/17 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing



















































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates November 13th through November 19th, 2017. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.