Not As Cold Overnight

by Shane Butler

High pressure is overhead and this will keep it fairly quiet weatherwise for the next several days. For now, mid and high level moisture is streaming across the area and this will slow the cooling overnight. Thanks to the cloud cover, your Tuesday won’t start out as cold as Monday morning. We do notice some moisture trying to slip in from the southeast during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday. A few spots east of I-65 could see a passing sprinkle or two. Everyone is back to sunny and dry conditions the remainder of the holiday week. Temperatures will bottom out and top out about where they should for this time of year. Iron Bowl Saturday is looking sunny and dry with temps at kickoff in the mid to upper 60s.