Shoppes at EastChase Providing Incentives to Shop Locally on Black Friday

by Rashad Snell

The Shoppes at EastChase will provide an incentive for shoppers to shop locally on Black Friday with the $3,000 Gift Card Giveaway, which will run throughout the day during specified times from 9 AM – 4 PM near H&M.

With registration starting at 9 AM, The Shoppes at EastChase will give away three $1,000 gift cards. The drawings will take place near H&M at 11 AM, 2 PM and 4 PM. Shoppers must be present to win and only one entry will be accepted per person. While awaiting the giveaway, shoppers can enjoy hot apple cider and treats from Whole Foods Market and visit the new Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe for Prevail Union Coffee and locally made or handcrafted products.

“The gift card giveaway provides shoppers another reason to spend Black Friday at The Shoppes and keep their money invested locally,” explains Suzanna Wasserman, Marketing Manager at The Shoppes at EastChase. “The Shoppes at EastChase has a great mix of retailers, restaurants and fun activities so families can enjoy the entire day together at The Shoppes this Black Friday.”

In addition to the Black Friday giveaway, shoppers can visit the Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe located near Francesca’s from 10 AM – 6 PM, enjoy brunch at Blackfinn Ameripub until 2 PM, and children will have an opportunity to take photos with Santa throughout the weekend. Photos will be taken at his Whimsical Wonderland on Main Street in front of Blackfinn Ameripub on Friday from 4-7 PM, Saturdayfrom 11 AM-7 PM and Sunday from 1-6 PM.

For more information on the $3,000 Gift Card Giveaway or other holiday events at The Shoppes at EastChase, contact Suzanna Wasserman at 334-279-6046 or visit the Events page on their website at www.theshoppesateastchase.com/events.