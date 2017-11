Autistic Man Reported Missing in Prattville

by Rashad Snell

1/2 Noah Shelton

2/2 Noah Shelton



UPDATE: Prattville police tell Alabama News Network that Shelton has been found safe in Montgomery and is being taken back to Prattville.

Original story:

Noah Richard Shelton has been reported missing from Lawrence Street in Prattville. Shelton is autistic and is believed to be possibly headed on the railroad tracks.

He was last seen around Hillwood.

Shelton is listed as 6’1 to 6’3 and approximately 170-180 pounds. He is 32-years old.