Brewbaker Primary & Intermediate School Burglary Suspect Arrested
The Montgomery Public School System reported five burglaries of Brewbaker Primary and Brewbaker Intermediate between the dates of October 31 and November 5. The burglaries were committed by the same suspect.
The suspect made off with over $15,000 of school property.
Montgomery Police Investigators arrested Montgomery resident, LaQuinton Grice, for five counts of burglary.
Grice was identified through CrimeStoppers by an anonymous tip.
No other details of his arrest were released.