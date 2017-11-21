Brewbaker Primary & Intermediate School Burglary Suspect Arrested

by Rashad Snell

1/5 Suspect pic_004

2/5 Suspect pic_005

3/5 Suspect (5)

4/5 Laquinton Grice Arrest Date: 11/16/17 Charge(s): Burglary III (6 counts), Theft of Property 2nd, Theft of Property 3rd, & TOP 1

5/5 Laquinton Grice









The Montgomery Public School System reported five burglaries of Brewbaker Primary and Brewbaker Intermediate between the dates of October 31 and November 5. The burglaries were committed by the same suspect.

The suspect made off with over $15,000 of school property.

Montgomery Police Investigators arrested Montgomery resident, LaQuinton Grice, for five counts of burglary.

Grice was identified through CrimeStoppers by an anonymous tip.

No other details of his arrest were released.