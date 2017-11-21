Congresswoman Hosts Town Hall in Perry Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Congresswoman Terri Sewell hosted town hall meeting in Marengo and Perry counties.

Dozens of Perry County residents turned out for the town hall meeting Tuesday afternoon at Sowing Seeds of Hope in Marion.

Sewell says the events give her a chance to connect with the people she represents.

The congresswoman discussed national security, healthcare and the recently passed tax reform bill.

“Its a bad deal for Alabamians and a bad deal for Americans,” said Sewell.

“It will increase our deficit by $1.7 trillion dollars, adding to the cost that future generations will have to pay. And so, I believe this bill picks winners and losers and the folks that I represent are in the losing category which is why I voted against it.”

Sewell also hosted a town hall meeting in Demopolis.