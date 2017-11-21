Isolated Shower Today, Nice Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

For the rest of the week, expect a nice, calm weather pattern for Alabama, and really much of the nation. Some rain and storms out West, but no severe weather areas or no major winter weather issues for much of the lower 48 through the weekend. For us in Alabama, expect a few more clouds today and the chance for an isolated shower, but the rest of the week will be mainly sunny, with cool days and clear cold nights through Friday. We rise into the low 60s today, and highs in the 60-66 degree range Wednesday through Friday.

THE WEEKEND: The calm weather pattern will persist into the weekend, meaning more dry, sunny and pleasant days and clear cold nights. The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, backing down into the upper 50s Sunday. Lows mostly in the 40s, although 30s are likely for colder spots Sunday.

IRON BOWL: The biggest football game of the year kicks off at 2:30 CST on the Plains down in Auburn Saturday. The weather looks perfect for the Iron Bowl with a mainly sunny sky with a kickoff temperature near 65 degrees, falling back into the upper 50s by the final whistle. No risk of rain. A remarkably nice day for the winner-take-all game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Have a great day!

Ryan