Nice & Dry Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

Around here high pressure keeps our weather quiet through the upcoming weekend. A stalled front over Florida is helping generate rain and some of that is creeping into southeast Alabama. Some of our southern counties could see a sprinkle or two Wednesday but everyone else stays dry. We will remain in a mostly sunny and dry weather pattern. Mornings start out chilly but afternoons will be nice and fairly mild. We could even see temps flirting with 70 degrees Friday and again Saturday. Your weekend looks nice both days and we don’t see any change through the first of next week. It may be Wednesday before see another rain maker move into the area. Until then, you get to enjoy some nice fall weather for the holiday period.