Officers Stepping Up Patrol for Holiday Travel

by Danielle Wallace

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road this week for Thanksgiving. Officers are making efforts to make sure everyone is safe for the holiday.

For some, it’s the start of the busiest time of the year. Which is why Troy Police are stepping up patrols for during the holiday travel period.

“Highway 231 is always a heavily traveled roadway. It will be congested and as it gets closer to Thanksgiving that traffic will increase as people try to get to their loved one’s residents,” says Chief Randall Barr of the Troy Police Department.

According to AAA nearly 51 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving. It’s one reason why officers are reminding people play it safe on the roads.

“Plan your trip ahead of time. Leave early enough so that you don’t have to be in a hurry. Prepare for things that could go wrong along the way,” says Barr.

Besides planning ahead?

“Make sure that kids car seats are safe to travel and watch your speed,” says Barr.

Officers say, following that advice could save you and others.

“Leave early and give yourself plenty of time to arrive safely,” says Barr.

According to AAA travel for this Thanksgiving could be the highest since 2005.