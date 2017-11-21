Ozark Trio Charged with Troy Burglary

by Rashad Snell

1/3 Johnny James Grubbs

2/3 Zarmayah Chabretale Tyson

3/3 Zacchaeus Rezin Tyson





Zarmayah Chabretale Tyson ,21, Johnny James Grubbs, 23, and Zacchaeus Rezin Tyson, 22, have been arrested by Troy police and charged with Burglary 1st degree. All three subjects are from Ozark.

The arrest stems from a burglary that occurred on October 1, in the 500 block of State Avenue.

According to the police report, these subjects forced their way into the occupied residence with at least one of them being armed with a handgun. Once inside the residence, two of the occupants were physically assaulted and computer equipment was taken. The subjects fled from the residence prior to police arrival. The occupants inside the residence were familiar with these subjects and identified the individuals involved. Warrants were obtained and entered into NCIC.

Zarmayah Tyson was arrested by Dothan police on October 22. Zacchaeus Tyson and Grubbs were arrested by Ozark police on November 16. All were extradited back to Troy where they were processed through the Troy City Jail and incarcerated in the Pike County Jail each charged with a single count of Burglary 1st degree with a $50,000 bond.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of this incident.