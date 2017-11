“The Partridge Family” Star David Cassidy Has Died

by Darryl Hood

Former teen idol David Cassidy of “The Partridge Family” fame has died at age 67, publicist says.

He was admitted to a Florida hospital last week suffering from liver and kidney failure.

No official cause of death has been reported.

