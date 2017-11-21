Roy Moore Campaign Lashes Out, Refuses to Answer Questions from the Media

by Rashad Snell

Republican Roy Moore’s campaign is lashing out again at the news media and accusations of sexual misconduct, but refusing to answer reporters’ questions.

In a Tuesday news conference, campaign strategist Dean Young and two other longtime associates of the Alabama GOP Senate nominee insisted allegations against Moore are false.

They challenged details given by Leigh Corfman who said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14 and by Beverly Nelson who said Moore assaulted her when he was a 16-year-old waitress. The campaign says former restaurant employees and a former customer don’t remember Nelson working there or Moore eating there.

Young called the accusations against Moore “fake news”, but wouldn’t take questions.

Several women have said Moore tried to start romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.