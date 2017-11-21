The Search For An Escaped Coosa County Inmate Continues

by Jalea Brooks

The search continues for a man who escaped from the Coosa County jail. Authorities say Shane Vernon escaped Sunday afternoon after noticing a door wasn’t secure. Vernon is now also wanted for committing a string of other crimes, including kidnapping a Wetumpka man before abandoning him in Georgia.

Not long after his escape Sunday afternoon, authorities say Vernon broke into a home on highway 231 in Rockford; robbing the residents, tying them up and fleeing in their car that was later found abandoned.

Monday afternoon, Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says Vernon broke into home in the Titus community and held the homeowners and a two year old at gunpoint. The Sheriff says Vernon also he tied them up and put them in a closet, before he fled in their car.

Franklin says the escaped inmate didn’t travel far before breaking into another home late Monday evening, this time taking the victim’s car and victim with him. “This was a separate incident bout 7 1/2 miles away” said Franklin “This is where the man tried to conceal his car, he waits on our victim then he commandeers the vehicle and the gentleman”.

Police have not yet released the name of the man they say was kidnapped, but say he and Vernon made it Douglasville, Ga before he was let go. Franklin says the Elmore County man is safe and sound, and will be cooperating with investigators to provide info that could help them track down the escaped inmate.

Vernon is believed to be in the Atlanta area and considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information that can help authorities catch him, call crime stoppers at 215-stop.