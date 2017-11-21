A Few Showers Possible Tuesday

by Ben Lang

We started chilly this morning, with a morning low of 37 in Montgomery. Temperatures will warm as we enter the afternoon hours, with mid to upper 60s expected. We will likely see more sun west of I-65 and more clouds across east Alabama this afternoon. Also, there is a small chance for a few showers across east Alabama this afternoon, but hardly any measurable rainfall is expected.

We will be dry for tonight through Wednesday morning. Another cold front will swing through the area, shifting our winds back to the north and providing some re-enforcing cool air. Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky

Thanksgiving will start off chilly, with morning temps ranging from the mid 30s to around 40°. We will be dry through the day with highs topping out in the mid 60s. It will be chilly for black Friday shopping in the morning, but warmer for the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend ahead looks sunny and dry, with great weather for the iron bowl in Auburn on Saturday. Another cold front will swing through the area Saturday or Sunday, which will bring another shot of cool air for early next week.