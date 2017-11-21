State Christmas Tree Lighting Set for December 1st

by Rashad Snell

Governor Kay Ivey will light the state’s official Christmas tree during a special ceremony Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. on the front steps of the state Capitol.

“Lighting the Christmas tree at the Capitol is a wonderful, tangible, example of the peace and warmth the Christmas season brings,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I hope every Alabamian will join us for this special event, as we kick off the holiday season.”

The tree lighting ceremony will also honor first responders and other heroes. Christmas music will be performed by Will and Janet McFarlane, the husband and wife singing and songwriting duo from Muscle Shoals, and the 151st Army Band of the Alabama National Guard.

The Christmas tree is a 35-foot Eastern red cedar grown in Bullock County that was donated by Ray Allen owner of Feather’s Properties. It is adorned with more than 40,000 LED lights and 67 stars representing each of Alabama’s counties.

More information is available about the Capitol Christmas tree-lighting ceremony online at www.alabama.travel.