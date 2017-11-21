Three Weeks Away from Senate Race, Steve Flowers Weighs In

by Ellis Eskew

“The battle is here and we’re gonna fight to the death!” Moore Chief Political Strategist, Dean Young, told reporters on the Capitol steps Tuesday.

It’s a strategy they are confident will win the election for Roy Moore.

But political analyst Steve Flowers says it may not be in his best interest.

“Whoever is running his campaign should move away from the defense of the allegations and say they are untrue and quickly convert the conversation to ‘Doug Jones is a Hillary Clinton delegate,'” said Flowers.

However, the Moore campaign is on the defense releasing a response to Moore accuser Beverly Nelson.

Last week, Nelson claimed she met Moore when she was a waitress at the Old Hickory House in Gadsden in 1977. She was 15 at the time and claims he sexually assaulted her in his car in a back parking lot near a garbage dumpster.

But now the Moore campaign has compiled a list of witnesses that say her story does not add up.

Rhonda Ledbetter, a waitress at the Old Hickory House at the time of the allegations, claims dumpsters were on the side of the building, not in the back where Nelson claims Moore assaulted her.

Johnny Belyeu, Sr is a former police officer who frequented the Old Hickory House. He knew Moore as an assistant D.A. and says he never saw Moore in the restaurant.

Renee Schivera claims to have been a waitress at the Old Hickory House. She goes as far to say she doesn’t even remember Beverly Nelson ever working there.

As for all the controversy, Flowers says, in the end, it may drive voters away from the polls.

“My guess is that it has disgusted people and they don’t vote….again this whole thing revolves around turnout,” said Flowers.

The special election between Roy Moore and Doug Jones in December 12th.