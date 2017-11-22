$10,000 Reward Offered in Homicide

by Lillie Dunn

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the person responsible for the death of a 27-year-old Clanton woman.

Al.com reports the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators have chase down every lead since Melissa Ann Cleckler’s body was found Nov. 2.

Sheriff John Samaniego said her body was at the location for a couple of days before discovery.It is unknown how she was killed and her body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Samaniego is offering a $5,000 reward for information to help bring the case to a close. CrimeStoppers is offering an additional $5,000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)