94th Annual Turkey Day Classic Preps

by Jalea Brooks

A nearly century old tradition at Alabama State University will continue this Thanksgiving.

The hornets will be taking on the tigers from Edward Waters in the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic ; a match up that some say is not as anticipated as some of the other teams that ASU has hosted for their homecoming in the past. Still, interim head football coach Donald Hill-Eley says he doesn’t think that will keep true ASU fans from showing their support.

“Those that love football will come out and support those that love Alabama state will come support it is homecoming. A lot of other events are going on, the game is just a small caveat of the whole weekend” said Hill-Eley.

In the past, Tuskegee University withdrew from the long-time match-up to be eligible for the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Athletic director, Jennifer Williams explains why it can be difficult to secure a Turkey-Day opponent.

“They would have to give up their chance to compete for a championship, and I think that’s what people don’t understand is that if you’re a competitor and you think you have a good team and you’re in division two you’re going to want to go compete in your championship”.