Boots N Brellas Rain Gear Drive

by Andrew James

One group in Montgomery says many students in our area don’t have something that many people take for granted, rain gear. They say not having rain gear is impacting their education and health.

Officials with Montgomery Public Schools say attendance goes down on rainy days because many students walk to school. At one elementary school, officials say 100% of the students walk to school.

A group from Leadership Montgomery has teamed up with MPS for the “Boots N Brellas” drive. They’re asking for donations of children sized rain jackets, boots and umbrellas. Their goal is to create rain gear closets at E.T. Davis and E.D. Nixon elementary schools.

“You would see the kids coming in sopping wet, running, trying to run in the rain, slipping falling all of those kinds of issues,” explained Camille Anderson-Finley with MPS, “within 24 hours you’d see kids sneezing and coughing, all of that that happens on rainy days.”

To donate you can drop off rain gear at MPS Professional Services on Union Street or at E.T. Davis or E.D. Nixon Elementary School.

You can also donate online by clicking here.

The rain gear drive goes till November 30th.