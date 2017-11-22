Downtown Greenville retailers gear up for Black Friday

Downtown shops planning to welcome a slew of shoppers with deals and promotions

by Kimberly Hyde

Downtown Greenville is beginning to look at lot like… Black Friday.

Mandy Little manages The Pineapple on Commerce Street. She’s one of many local retailers preparing for the busiest shopping day of the year.

“Getting out in the community and seeing what everyone has to offer and what you can find locally, so that’s always a lot of fun on Black Friday,” said Little. “We’re ready to rock n’ roll for Christmas.”

Little expects a big crowd of shoppers looking for discounts and doorbusters.

“Whether it’s 25% off your purchase or 40% off your favorite item you’ve been eying for a while.”

And she’s not alone.

Down the street at True South Outfitters, owner Chae Brown plans to open an hour earlier.

“Black Friday for us I think kinda kick-starts the holiday shopping season,” said Brown.

She’ll run a variety of promotions and says local retailers have a niche market with consumers.

“They go out and do they whole Walmart, Target deal and then they come in and maybe look for specialized items.”

These small businesses also have a lot riding on Black Friday and beyond — nearly 50% of their sales come in the last quarter of the year.

In addition to Black Friday, downtown Greenville retailers will also celebrate Small Business Saturday with customer appreciation offers.

About 115 million Americans across the nation will hit the stores on Black Friday.